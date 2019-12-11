Rajasthan cabinet renames 2 colleges after martyrs

Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday decided to name two colleges after martyrs and discussed the situation in the drought and flood affected areas of the state, an official statement said. The cabinet meeting observed that 1,2943 villages in 18 districts of the state have been declared flood-hit, affecting 49 lakh farmers, it said.

A memorandum has been sent to seek assistance of Rs 2,645 crore from the National Disaster Fund of the Centre, the statement said, the statement said. The cabinet approved renaming of Government College Sangod (Kota) after martyr Hemraj Meena and Government College Khanpur (Jhalawar) after Mukut Bihari Meena, it said.

