Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU admin closes university till Jan 5

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:29 IST
AMU admin closes university till Jan 5
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Aligarh Muslim University administration Sunday night announced that the institution will remain closed till January 5 as clashes broke out between police and students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act near the campus gate.

"The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2019. This is being done due to disturbances created by some anti-social elements for last three days," AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Health Education Officer arrested for accepting bribe in Prayagraj

A health education officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from an applicant on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Shailesh Yadav, SP, Prayagraj, said We had received a complaint from a pers...

Myanmar has 'softened' stance following ICJ hearing, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Following the United Nations International Court of Justice ICJ hearing, Myanmar has softened its stance on the matter pertaining to Rohingya Muslims, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. They have softened their stance. They ha...

21 arrested in connection with clash following anti-CAA protest at AMU

Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the students-police clash at the Aligarh Muslim University AMU during the protest against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday. We have arrested 21 persons in the matter....

Students protest across TN against CAA, police action in Jamia

Students across Tamil Nadu including at IIT, Madras here held protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, as well as the police action against their counterparts in Jamia Milia University in Delhi. Activists of Students Federation of India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019