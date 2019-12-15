AMU admin closes university till Jan 5

The Aligarh Muslim University administration Sunday night announced that the institution will remain closed till January 5 as clashes broke out between police and students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act near the campus gate.

"The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2019. This is being done due to disturbances created by some anti-social elements for last three days," AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said.

