CAA, Jamia incident; students hold protests in Hyd

Scores of students of different universities in the city on Monday staged a sit-in inside their campuses holding placards protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action on their counterparts in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad and Osmania University held demonstrations and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre and Delhi Police.

The protesters also expressed solidarity with their Aligarh Muslim University counterparts and condemned police action against them. The UoH Student's Union held a protest on the varsity campus and demanded rollback of the CAA and sought strict action against Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police for their "assault" on campuses.

A group of students squatted inside the Osmania University campus and raised slogans against the BJP government, Delhi Police and held placards that read "Reject CAB, Boycott NRC." Protests that erupted at the MANUU campus on Sunday night continued beyond midnight with several students raising slogans against the central government and Delhi Police. On Monday, a large number of students held protests and locked the main entrance gate of MANUU for over three hours and did not allow teaching and other staff inside the campus.

Following the protests, the semester-end exams that were to be conducted from Monday were rescheduled for tomorrow, a MANUU official said. The MANUU students union had earlier given a call to boycott various exams scheduled from Monday and had also requested the varsity administration to postpone the exams.

However, in the evening they said the semester exams should be conducted without hampering academic activities and added the students will continue their protests against CAA and NRC in a peaceful and democratic manner inside the university campus. Protesters condemned the Delhi police action and demanded they apologise for their "violent" act.

Police personnel were deployed near MANUU, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao told PTI, adding they also held talks with the protesting students. "We told the protesting students not to resort to any kind of violence. They can stage (protest) in a democractic and peaceful manner inside the campus and submit representation on their demands," the DCP said..

