Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA, Jamia incident; students hold protests in Hyd

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:48 IST
CAA, Jamia incident; students hold protests in Hyd

Scores of students of different universities in the city on Monday staged a sit-in inside their campuses holding placards protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action on their counterparts in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad and Osmania University held demonstrations and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre and Delhi Police.

The protesters also expressed solidarity with their Aligarh Muslim University counterparts and condemned police action against them. The UoH Student's Union held a protest on the varsity campus and demanded rollback of the CAA and sought strict action against Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police for their "assault" on campuses.

A group of students squatted inside the Osmania University campus and raised slogans against the BJP government, Delhi Police and held placards that read "Reject CAB, Boycott NRC." Protests that erupted at the MANUU campus on Sunday night continued beyond midnight with several students raising slogans against the central government and Delhi Police. On Monday, a large number of students held protests and locked the main entrance gate of MANUU for over three hours and did not allow teaching and other staff inside the campus.

Following the protests, the semester-end exams that were to be conducted from Monday were rescheduled for tomorrow, a MANUU official said. The MANUU students union had earlier given a call to boycott various exams scheduled from Monday and had also requested the varsity administration to postpone the exams.

However, in the evening they said the semester exams should be conducted without hampering academic activities and added the students will continue their protests against CAA and NRC in a peaceful and democratic manner inside the university campus. Protesters condemned the Delhi police action and demanded they apologise for their "violent" act.

Police personnel were deployed near MANUU, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao told PTI, adding they also held talks with the protesting students. "We told the protesting students not to resort to any kind of violence. They can stage (protest) in a democractic and peaceful manner inside the campus and submit representation on their demands," the DCP said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019