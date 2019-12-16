Pune varsity students express solidarity with JMI pupils

Students on Monday staged a protest on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus to express solidarity with students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students from various streams and colleges as well as organisations such as NSUI, SFI and Yuvak Kranti Dal took part in the protest, said a student affiliated with the Students Federation of India.

Earlier in the day, Kannan Gopinathan, a former IAS, too, posted a tweet asking people to join the protest. "Savitribai Phule University Pune stands in solidarity with Jamia today at 7 pm. Be there Punekars," Gopinathan tweeted.

Gopinathan hit headlines when he quit the elite civil service over "denial of freedom of expression" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir following scrapping of Article 370 in August. The Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.

The first to join the movement against the violence in JMI were students from the Aligarh University University (AMU) where there were clashes with the police late night on Sunday in which at least 60 students were injured..

