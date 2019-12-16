Left Menu
Development News Edition

UTSA Opens Call for Entries for $4 Million Oskar Fischer Prize to Expand Understanding and Explanation of Alzheimer's Disease

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 21:35 IST
UTSA Opens Call for Entries for $4 Million Oskar Fischer Prize to Expand Understanding and Explanation of Alzheimer's Disease

Today, The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) announced that the official call for entries has opened for the Oskar Fischer Prize to expand the understanding and explanation of Alzheimer's disease. Entries for the prize can be submitted through December 15, 2020, via an online submission portal on EasyChair.org using the link "OFP 2020."

Established in November 2018 by a generous gift to UTSA from Texas businessman Dr. James Truchard, co-founder, retired president and current Chairman of the Board of the U.S.-based technology company National Instruments, the Oskar Fischer Prize aims to engage the world's brightest minds within and outside of the international research community to assess the work done in Alzheimer's disease. Up to $4 million USD in monetary prizes will be awarded to individuals who, through a comprehensive literature review as well as novel thinking, are able to best synthesize the breadth of Alzheimer's disease research to-date into one explanation for the cause of the disease.

"Billions of dollars have been spent on research and potential cures for Alzheimer's disease since Oskar Fischer's seminal work, and yet we still do not have a fundamental understanding of what causes it and therefore how to treat it," said Truchard. "The Oskar Fischer Prize will establish an international forum to assess that work and bring forward an explanation for the disease using a systematic approach."

Among older adults, Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, a condition affecting an estimated 50 million people worldwide at a cost of $1 trillion to the global economy. While there have been decades of research with more than 130,000 papers published on the topic of Alzheimer's, due to its complexity and multifaceted nature, no definitive explanation or cure for the disease has been found. The Oskar Fischer Prize takes a new systems approach, and aims to bring forward new ideas that build upon the work started by neuroscience pioneer Oskar Fischer more than a century ago.

"There has never been a prize like this, awarded for a comprehensive explanation for the cause of Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Jenny Hsieh, Professor and Semmes Foundation Endowed Chair in Cell Biology and Director of the UTSA Brain Health Consortium. "This is an exciting opportunity to allow ideas to come forward that otherwise may not have been explored and shared."

The prize – the largest of its kind - includes a grand prize of $2 million, two second place prizes of $500,000 each and four third place prizes of $250,000 each, to be spent at the discretion of the winners. Winners will be announced no later than April 30, 2021.

"UTSA is honored to incubate this two-year challenge," said Dr. David Silva, Dean of the College of Sciences. "We will work closely with an interdisciplinary committee of advisors from the scientific, business, and public policy realms to award the prizes."

More information about the Oskar Fischer Prize, the competition rules and eligibility, and the outstanding group of advisors can be found on oskarfischerprize.com.

About the University of Texas at San Antonio

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is a public urban serving university specializing in health, cybersecurity, energy, sustainability, and human and social development. With more than 32,000 students, it is the largest university in the San Antonio metropolitan region. UTSA advances knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community engagement and public service. The university embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a center for intellectual and creative resources as well as a catalyst for socioeconomic development and the commercialization of intellectual property—for Texas, the nation and the world. Learn more online, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram or on UTSA Today.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043086/UTSA_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief: Need to speak with Turkish counterpart to understand Erdogan base comments

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that he needed to speak with his Turkish counterpart to understand how serious President Tayyip Erdogan was when he said he could shut down the Incirlik air base, which hosts U.S. nuclear war...

Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch. Hazlewood suffered a low-g...

UPDATE 1-North Korea tests likely if they 'don't feel satisfied' -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday North Korea would likely carry out unspecified tests if they dont feel satisfied, amid fears the two countries could return to the collision course they had been on before launching diplomacy...

US man, tried six times for murder, freed on bail

An African-American man who has been tried six times for a quadruple murder he says he did not commit left prison on bail Monday ahead of a potential seventh trial. Curtis Flowers, 49, was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to death for the Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019