HRD seeks report from Jamia, AMU about situation on campuses and sequence of events

The HRD Ministry sought reports from both Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday on the sequence of events that transpired on the camp uses leading to violence, and asked them to ensure peace is maintained. The vice chancellors of both the varsities visited the Human Resource Development Ministry on Tuesday and presented the facts.

"Both the VCs had come to the ministry today and met senior officials. The situation is now normal on both the campuses and maximum students residing in hostel have gone back home as vacation have been announced. The varsities will announce a fresh schedule for pending examination once the campuses reopen in January," a source said. Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar informed the HRD Ministry that the university's Executive Council (EC) had on Monday passed a resolution to demand a high-level enquiry into the police action on students inside the varsity library.

Police entered the campuses of Jamia and AMU on Sunday and used force to quell student protests against the amended Citizenship Act. "No formal request in this regard has been received by the HRD Ministry yet," the source added.

According to a senior government official, the situation in 42 central universities in the country, except Jamia and AMU, is peaceful and examinations are being held as scheduled. There are 42 central universities in the country and only in a few there were peaceful protests like candlelight march, the official said.

