Jamia Teachers Association take out peace march

Members of the Jamia Teachers' Association on Wednesday took out a peace march to thank all universities which have supported JMI students in their protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Around 200 teachers carried placards reading "I stand with Jamia", "I am against CAA" and messages expressing gratitude to all supporting universities.

The marchers also carried a large map of India showing sites of campus protests across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.