Pvt college director held for taking bribe from student in Kota

The director of a private college was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a student for allowing him to sit in an examination in Rajasthan's Kota district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. Raghvendra Kumar Dadich of Sri Krishna TT College had demanded the bribe from second year BEd course student Abhishek Chaurasia, who was not allowed to appear for an exam due to short attendance, ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police Thakur Chandrasheel Kumar said.

The accused director had also accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from other first year students. He had accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant during verification on October 19, he said. A case has been registered against him under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

