Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gwalior: School holidays announced due to cold wave forecast

The schools and colleges in Gwalior will remain shut for the next seven days due to cold wave, officials said on Wednesday.

Gwalior: School holidays announced due to cold wave forecast
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gwalior administration has announced school holidays for the next seven days due to cold wave, officials said on Wednesday. According to the official statement from the District Collector Anurag Choudhary, all the government and private schools and colleges will be shut from December 19 to 25.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, northern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are likely to receive severe cold days."

Most parts of north India are already facing icy winds and biting cold as the mercury continued its downward spiral and the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at its second-lowest in 22 years on Tuesday.

According to Met officials, strong and cold northwesterly winds from the Western Himalayan region along with a thick layer of low clouds is preventing sunlight from reaching the surface leading to a drop in temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan not part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Ever since the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from a recent party have surfaced on social media, there are speculations regarding the two of them starring in the official remake of Satte Pe Satta. A source from director Luv...

Draft charges submitted against accused in Elgar Parishad case

The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shom...

French designs on dominance of Peugeot-Fiat rest on Tavares

Billed as a merger of equals, PSAs 50 billion tie-ups with Fiat Chrysler FCA gives the Peugeot owner one potentially big advantage, its own boss will be firmly behind the new wheel.But the position of Portuguese car fanatic Carlos Tavares, ...

FADA knocks SC door to protect dealers interest in BS-VI transition

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA on Wednesday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order whereby it directed that no motor vehicle conforming to emission standard Bharat Stage-IV shall ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019