Gwalior: School holidays announced due to cold wave forecast

Gwalior administration has announced school holidays for the next seven days due to cold wave, officials said on Wednesday. According to the official statement from the District Collector Anurag Choudhary, all the government and private schools and colleges will be shut from December 19 to 25.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, northern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are likely to receive severe cold days."

Most parts of north India are already facing icy winds and biting cold as the mercury continued its downward spiral and the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at its second-lowest in 22 years on Tuesday.

According to Met officials, strong and cold northwesterly winds from the Western Himalayan region along with a thick layer of low clouds is preventing sunlight from reaching the surface leading to a drop in temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.