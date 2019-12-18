Torch procession at Pune varsity against Citizenship Act

Hundreds of students on Wednesday took out a `torch procession' at Savitribai Phule Pune University here to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and express solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi. Supriya Sule, NCP MP from Baramati in Pune district, also took part in the `mashal morcha', during which participants carried burning torches apart from placards with slogans.

College students and members of various youth organisations participated in the march. Earlier this week, Jamia Millia Islamia University and its surrounding area witnessed protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which led to a police crack-down on students.

Speaking to reporters, Sule referred to Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi's reported statement that anybody destroying public property during the protests should be shot at site. "I want to challenge them. We are here, we are protesting, and if you have courage, shoot us," Sule said.

"I thought the prime minister will sack that minister over the statement, but unfortunately he did not do anything," she said. "Those who committed atrocities on students of Jamia Milia should be punished," the NCP leader demanded..

