All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold weather

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night. The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that were to be held on both days.

"Due to intense cold and cold wave conditions, all schools in the state up to Class 12th will remain shut on Thursday and Friday," a spokesperson said. Earlier on Wednesday, the district administrations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad had announced the closure of all schools over the next two days due to cold weather conditions.

A cold wave persisted in the state on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature in Lucknow being 10.6 degrees Celsius. Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad recorded their minimum temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Western UP in the morning hours of Thursday.

