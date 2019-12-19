Left Menu
Students boycotting exams will not be eligible to register in next semester: JNU

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:23 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has warned its students who are boycotting exams that they will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they fall short of the academic requirements of the institution. In JNU, evaluation of students is conducted in different modes — home assignments, quizzes, term papers, presentations, sessional examinations etc., it said.

Since bona fide students are prevented from writing the end-semester examinations by some protesting students, the deans of Schools and chairpersons of Special Centres have decided to give 'take-home exams' to the students, the university said. "Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the university is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per University ordinances," the university administration said.

Every student willing to take the exam will have the opportunity to write the exam, it added. "Protecting the academic interests of bona fide students is the top priority. Deans of Schools and Chairs of Special Centres will prepare their schedule and post on the JNU website," the university said.

JNU students have boycotted exams on the issue of hostel fee hike and have condemned the university for sending question papers to students via WhatsApp.

