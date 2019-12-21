2 students given TCs for complaint against principal, teachers

Kendriya Vidyalaya near here has dismissed two students, both brothers, who had lodged complaints against the school principal and three teachers for alleged sexual harassment. Based on the complaints, a case under the POCSO Act had been registered against the accused four.

Following this, the school management had suspended the students from December 13 and after the controversy, it issued transfer certificates (TCs) through registered post to the students. Even as the two students came to attend classes on Friday, the management pasted the copies of TCs on the notice board. The other students squatted on the campus protesting against the two boys for allegedly foisting cases against the principal and the three teachers.

As the management and teachers supported the agitating students, the father of the boys arrived at the school and took his sons away, police said. The two students were accused of carrying cellphones to school despite being warned and were suspended for nine days from December 13.

They had alleged that the faculty had stripped one of the brothers and sexually harassed him under the guise of frisking him for a hidden mobile phone. Nearly 500 students of the Vidyalaya had boycotted and staged a demonstration last week seeking withdrawal of cases against the teachers.

The school management also lodged a complaint against the two brothers stating that they had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the faculty only to mar the reputation of the institution..

