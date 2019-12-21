MANUU-NALSAR sign MoU to develop e-content for online courses Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI): City-based Maulana Azad NationalUrdu University (MANUU) and NALSAR University of LawonSaturday signed a memorandum of understanding to develope-content to produce Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). MANUU's Instructional Media Centre (IMC) is providingtechnical support to NALSARto produce the audio-visualcontent for the MOOC Programme of NALSAR Universitys HumanResource Development Ministry Project, a release said hereon Saturday

The collaboration between the two institutions will helpNALSAR University of Law to produce MOOC Course for Lawteachers, the release from MANUU said

The MoU, initially for three years, was signedbyMANUUVice ChancellorMohammad Aslam Parvaiz andNALSARUniversity of LawVice ChancellorProf Faizan Mustafa.PTIVVKVS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.