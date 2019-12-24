Odisha Matriculation exams to begin from Feb 19

The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2020 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will begin from February 19 next year. This was announced by the BSE president Ramsis Hazra here on Tuesday.

Hazra said the examinations will continue till March 2. Controller of the Examination Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said all streams of the matriculation examination like regular, ex-regular, correspondence, state open school certificate and madhyama (Sanskrit) examinations will be held on different days between February 19 and March 2.

"The examinations for all papers will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm every day, except the mathematics paper. An additional 15 minute time will be allotted to answer the mathematics paper", Mohanty said, adding this year there will be no multiple choice answer questions. Over six lakh students are expected to appear the state matriculation examinations this time in different streams, sources said..

