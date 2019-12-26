Left Menu
Indiannica Learning Hosts the National Final of the First Edition of Indiannica Quiz League

Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited) hosted the National Final of the first edition of the Indiannica Quiz League on 24thDecember 2019. Mr. Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, School Education (2016-2018), Government of Indiawas the Chief Guest for the occasion. Mr Swarup encouraged the participants with his wise words, "Do what you want and enjoy the moment you are in and I assure you that success will be yours".

The Indiannica Quiz League is a national level quiz competition for students of classes 6-8. The competition started in the first week of November consisting of 12 online rounds and has seen participation of over 25000 students from across India. Highest online scorers from 4 zones (North, South, East, and West) of the country participated in on-ground quizzes in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune. The top 3 teams of each zone participated in the National Final held in Delhi. The top 12 teams battled it out in a game of wits in two semi-final rounds and one grand finale, with three teams emerging as the inaugural champions of the Indiannica Quiz League.

Speaking about the quiz competition Mr. Sumit Gupta, MD, Indiannica Learning Private Limited said, "At Indiannica it is our mission to enrich the experiences of learners that we connect with and the Indiannica Quiz League is a platform that provides students with a unique learning experience. The competition encourages students to showcase their quizzing skills and expand their learning and knowledge as some of the best young minds of the country are brought together by their love for quizzing."

It was an intense battle of wits as the teams fought for their positions till the final question. Their wit and enthusiastic participation was a delight to watch. Remarking on their quizzing talent, Ms. Indrani Maitra, VP- Sales, Indiannica Learning Private Limited said, "All the participants performed exceedingly well and whether they won or lost, they gained a remarkable learning experience. I congratulate the winning teams and advise them to keep learning and expanding their knowledge as they continue on their quizzing journey."

The top three winning teams of the final round were awarded scholarships worth ₹2,00,000.

The top three teams were:

Winners - Vedant Santosh Shinde, Presidency School, Bengaluru and Nandigama Priyanshu, Little Flower School, Hyderabad

First Runners-up - Debbopom Sarkar, Don Bosco, Bandel and Pratik Samantasinghar - Don Bosco, Bandel

Second Runners-up - Aatiksh Jha, St Joseph's, Bandel and Nirupam Ghosh - Don Bosco, Bandel

To learn more, visit: https://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-league

About Indiannica Learning

Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited), since 1998 has been a pioneer in creation, development, distribution and marketing of products that promote knowledge and learning.

The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st-century classroom and today's home learning environments, in association with global educational publisher, Encyclopædia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopædia Britannica curricular solutions.

At Indiannica Learning, we are committed to our mission of enriching experiences of learners that we connect with and spreading knowledge beyond horizons.

For more details please visit:

https://www.indiannicalearning.com/https://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-league, or www.facebook.com/Indiannicalearn

