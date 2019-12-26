Left Menu
Development News Edition

UGC adopts Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate: HRD Minister

Union Minister of Human Resource Development ShriRamesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that student evaluation plays a crucial role in improving the quality of Higher Education in the country.

UGC adopts Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate: HRD Minister
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality research and the creation of new knowledge by faculty members. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched the 5 documents developed by UGC covering the 5 verticals of Quality Mandate in New Delhi today. These five documents cover evaluation reforms, eco-friendly and sustainable university campuses, human values & professional ethics, faculty induction and academic research integrity.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Nishank said that to improve the quality in Higher Educational Institutions, University Grants Commission has adopted the Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate. The quality mandate aims at evolving a higher education system to equip the country's next-generation with vital skills, knowledge, and ethics for leading a rewarding life.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that student evaluation plays a crucial role in improving the quality of Higher Education in the country. In order to make student assessment more meaningful, effective and linked to 'Learning Outcomes', the report 'Evaluation Reforms in higher Educational Institutions in India' is very timely and beneficial for HEIs.

Further referring to SATAT- Framework for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Campusdevelopment in Higher Educational Institutions, he said that the framework encourages universities to adopt reflective policies and practices to enhance the environmental quality of the campus and to adopt sustainable green and sustainable methods in its future.

Recognising the need to discuss and streamline the process that helps to infuse the culture of human values and ethics in educational institutions, UGC has also developed a policy framework- "Mulya Pravah – Guidelines for Inculcation of Human values and professional ethics in Higher Educational Institutions".

In addition, he hoped that the Guidelines for Guru-Dakshta – A guide to Faculty Induction Programme (FIP) will fulfill its main objective to sensitize and motivate the faculty to adopt learner-centered approaches, ICT integrated learning and new pedagogic approaches to teaching-learning, assessment tools in higher education

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality research and the creation of new knowledge by faculty members. He lauded UGC's efforts for setting up a Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (UGC-CARE) to continuously monitor and identify quality journals across disciplines. He also hoped that the CARE website and reference List of Quality Journals will be useful to create more awareness and help the cause of promoting academic integrity and ethical publishing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

Congress says NPR during UPA enumerated usual residents, accuses Centre of bringing NRC in guise

The Congress on Thursday said that the National Population Register NPR conducted during the UPA government enumerated the usual residents of country and accused the BJP government of trying to bring the National Register of Citizens NRC in...

Delhi in for second-coldest December since 1901

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said on Thursday. The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius ...

TMC to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of persons killed in

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnatakas Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMCs trade union wing Indian Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019