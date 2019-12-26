UGC adopts Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched the 5 documents developed by UGC covering the 5 verticals of Quality Mandate in New Delhi today. These five documents cover evaluation reforms, eco-friendly and sustainable university campuses, human values & professional ethics, faculty induction and academic research integrity.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Nishank said that to improve the quality in Higher Educational Institutions, University Grants Commission has adopted the Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate. The quality mandate aims at evolving a higher education system to equip the country's next-generation with vital skills, knowledge, and ethics for leading a rewarding life.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that student evaluation plays a crucial role in improving the quality of Higher Education in the country. In order to make student assessment more meaningful, effective and linked to 'Learning Outcomes', the report 'Evaluation Reforms in higher Educational Institutions in India' is very timely and beneficial for HEIs.

Further referring to SATAT- Framework for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Campusdevelopment in Higher Educational Institutions, he said that the framework encourages universities to adopt reflective policies and practices to enhance the environmental quality of the campus and to adopt sustainable green and sustainable methods in its future.

Recognising the need to discuss and streamline the process that helps to infuse the culture of human values and ethics in educational institutions, UGC has also developed a policy framework- "Mulya Pravah – Guidelines for Inculcation of Human values and professional ethics in Higher Educational Institutions".

In addition, he hoped that the Guidelines for Guru-Dakshta – A guide to Faculty Induction Programme (FIP) will fulfill its main objective to sensitize and motivate the faculty to adopt learner-centered approaches, ICT integrated learning and new pedagogic approaches to teaching-learning, assessment tools in higher education

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality research and the creation of new knowledge by faculty members. He lauded UGC's efforts for setting up a Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (UGC-CARE) to continuously monitor and identify quality journals across disciplines. He also hoped that the CARE website and reference List of Quality Journals will be useful to create more awareness and help the cause of promoting academic integrity and ethical publishing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

