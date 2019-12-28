Vyapam scam: MP STF registers cases against six persons

Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) has registered FIRs against six persons in the `Vyapam scam', a senior official said on Saturday. The scam is related to manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and government jobs conducted by Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, now rechristened as Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

It involved impersonation of candidates and copying, among other ways of rigging the exams. Talking to reporters, STF chief and Additional Director General Ashok Awasthi said state Home Minister Bala Bachchan had ordered probe in September when he received complaints that some cases were not being investigated.

After scrutiny of 197 complaints, First Information Reports were registered against six Pre-Medical Test (PMT) candidates, the ADG said. "We have registered six cases in past two days. On Saturday, cases were registered against Pallav Amritphale, Hitesh Alawa (both had appeared for PMT in 2009) and Divashish Vishwas (who appeared for 2007 PMT) for photo mismatch and other document-related irregularities." On Friday, STF registered FIRs against Seema Patel (PMT-2004 candidate), Vikas Agrawal (PMT-2005 candidate) and Sitaram Sharma (PMT-2009 candidate) for allegedly furnishing fake domicile certificates to seek admission to medical college, he said..

