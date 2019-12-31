Left Menu
2 Rajasthan women protesters who climbed water tank refuse to come down

Two women who climbed atop an overhead water tank here demanding postponement of school lecturer recruitment examination have not come down from the structure even after 24 hours despite several requests, an official said on Tuesday. The women climbed the tank in the Rajasthan University campus on Monday afternoon and several other candidates have gathered around the spot, he said.

They have refused to budge until their demands are met, the official added. “A district administration official held talks with the agitating candidates on Tuesday but they have refused to call off the agitation. The women are still there on the water tank,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gandhi Nagar, Rajveer Singh said.

He said there are nearly 50 other candidates present around the water tank. The candidates are demanding that the government postpone for six months the school lecturer recruitment examinations commencing from January 3, the official said.

The state government had maintained that the exams will take place as per the schedule.

