Jamia Millia Islamia gets new Controller of Examinations

Jamia Millia Islamia appointed Dr Nazim Hussain Jafri the new Controller of Examination. Dr Jafri was the joint registrar in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) before joining Jamia Millia. He has also served as joint controller exams and officiating registrar of the AMU.

Jmaia Millia University is likely to announce fresh dates for the end-semester exams soon as it was closed mid-December after violence at its campus during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It had declared vacation till January 5 and cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation.

A PhD in History from AMU, Dr Jafri has also served as the first registrar of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh. He has served as controller of examination at Babasaheb Bheemrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow. He has also worked as a lecturer in AMU and later on he became deputy registrar of the university.

He has been associated with various committees of the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a member and has authored five books in History and more than 20 research papers.

