25 pc seats in NLUO would be reserved for Odisha students

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 18:32 IST
The National Law University Odisha (NLUO) on Saturday announced that 25 percent of seats in the institute would be reserved for students of Odisha. The general council of NLUO in a special meeting approved 25 percent horizontal reservation to the domicile of state across categories for admission to undergraduate and post-graduate programs at National Law University Odisha, an official notification issued by the varsity said.

The council also approved the eligibility criteria for claiming this reservation. For an undergraduate program, candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from the state of Odisha and secured at least 60 percent marks in the said examination from any recognized college/university in the state of Odisha will be eligible.

Similarly, for a post-graduate program, the candidates who have passed an undergraduate law program or equivalent examination and secured at least 50 percent marks in the said examination from any recognized college/university in the state of Odisha, will be eligible. However, the reservation will be subject to CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) score, the official said, adding that Saturday's meeting has fulfilled a long-standing demand of the state.

"The domicile reservation will be effective from the 2020-21 academic year across the categories," NLUO Vice-Chancellor Prof Srikishna Deva Rao told PTI. Set up in Cuttack, the NLUO started its academic activities from 2009 and presently has 180 seats under undergraduate program and 50 seats in the post-graduation course.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written a letter to the Centre seeking domicile quota for Odisha students. The issue was also raised both in the Odisha Assembly as well as in the Rajya Sabha demanding domicile quota for Odisha.

