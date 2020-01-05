Entered JNU campus on university's request: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police entered the JNU campus on Sunday on the request of the university administration following a clash between two groups of students, officials said.
The varsity administration called police to restore law and order in the campus, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- JNU