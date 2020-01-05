Pawar calls attack on JNU students `undemocratic', planned

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sundaycondemned the attack on students of Jawaharlal NehruUniversity in Delhi, calling it an "undemocratic act"

"JNU students and professors were subjected to acowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn thisundemocratic act of vandalism and violence," Pawar tweeted

"Use of violent means to suppress democratic valuesand thought will never succeed," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

