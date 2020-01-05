Left Menu
Pawar calls attack on JNU students `undemocratic', planned

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 23:07 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 23:07 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sundaycondemned the attack on students of Jawaharlal NehruUniversity in Delhi, calling it an "undemocratic act"

"JNU students and professors were subjected to acowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn thisundemocratic act of vandalism and violence," Pawar tweeted

"Use of violent means to suppress democratic valuesand thought will never succeed," he added.

