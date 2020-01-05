Pawar calls attack on JNU students `undemocratic', planned
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sundaycondemned the attack on students of Jawaharlal NehruUniversity in Delhi, calling it an "undemocratic act"
"JNU students and professors were subjected to acowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn thisundemocratic act of vandalism and violence," Pawar tweeted
"Use of violent means to suppress democratic valuesand thought will never succeed," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- NCP
- Delhi
- JNU
ALSO READ
Under CAA, why allow migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan only and not Sri Lankan Tamils: Sharad Pawar.
CAA, NRC are attempts to divert attention from serious issues the country is facing: Sharad Pawar in Pune.
Sharad Pawar seeks SIT probe, headed by a retired judge, into Pune police's action against activists in Elgar Parishad case.
Not just minorities, but those who think about country's unity and progress are opposing CAA & NRC: Sharad Pawar.
CAA will disturb and hurt religious, social unity and harmony in the country: Sharad Pawar.