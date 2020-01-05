Students protest outside old Delhi Police headquarters after JNU violence

Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The protesters raised slogans and demanded that police leave the JNU campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.