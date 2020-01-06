Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU violence: Teachers raise question on university's security, allege admn colluded with attackers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 00:07 IST
JNU violence: Teachers raise question on university's security, allege admn colluded with attackers

Hours after violence broke out at the JNU campus on Sunday, teachers raised questions on the university's security and alleged that the administration was hand in glove with the attackers. They also said the violence had left students petrified.

Heavy police deployment was made outside the campus after masked men armed with sticks entered the university and attacked students and teachers, leaving many injured. Teachers spoke to mediapersons from inside the university gate. Mahalaxmi, a History Department professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said teachers had organised a peace meet at the Sabarmati T-point at 5 pm.

"As soon as it got over, we saw that a large number of people entered the campus and they started arbitrarily attacking teachers and students. "Apparently, they had been told to attack certain teachers and students and that is what they did. They did not stop at that, they were just roaming freely with sticks and beating people with impunity," she said.

The professor said students are under great stress and petrified. "So if this is the situation inside the campus which is being manned by a number of police and security personnel and if this happens, how will you explain the situation. It means that the administration is hand in glove with these people," she said.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The JNU administration called in police to restore law and order.

Pradeep Shinde, a Labour Studies professor, said the biggest question was how a large number of armed people entered the campus. "How did such a large number of people, armed with rods, enter the campus, that is what we are wondering. I think they were political activists instigated by the people who always call us anti-nationals," he said.

He said students are protesting against fee hike. "If the fee hike is accepted, half of the university will be vacant as they (students) will have to go home. So these people are fighting to save public education. Instead of appreciating them, these people are attacking us and calling us anti-nationals," he added.

For over two months now, JNU students have been protesting the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee. Students have also been boycotting classes as part of the protest. In a statement, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUSU) said it condemns the orgy of violence that was unleashed in JNU "with the connivance of the JNU administration with the police standing by as mute spectators".

"Mobs not only went around hostels attacking several students, severely injuring many of them, a JNUTA meeting called to appeal for peace on campus was also attacked by a mob of masked people with stones and sticks," it said. A teacher suffered head injuries and had to be hospitalised, the JNUTA said, adding that cars of several teachers were also smashed.

The JNUTA held the varsity administration "singularly responsible" for the grave situation. "It is a product of its (administration's) desperation in the light of its failure to resolve the crisis created by its high-handed imposition of a fee hike. Students have been on an agitation for over 70 days and the VC's obstinacy has prevented any resolution," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Angola, Congo tell dos Santos to cooperate with justice after asset freeze

The presidents of Angola and Congo said on Sunday Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo should cooperate with the justice system after their assets were frozen....

British PM says UK will not mourn Soleimani but urges restraint

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain would not lament Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday, but called for restraint in the response to his death. Soleim...

Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Serrajs internationally-recognised Government of National Accord GNA, based in Tripoli.Speaking in an interview with broadca...

Britain urges Iraq to stick with anti-IS coalition troops

London has urged Baghdad to allow international coalition soldiers to stay in Iraq, where the parliament on Sunday pressed the government to oust foreign troops. Iraqs parliament urged the countrys government to oust thousands of chiefly US...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020