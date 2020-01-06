Left Menu
34 people admitted to AIIMS after violence at JNU discharged

  Updated: 06-01-2020 12:06 IST
Thirty-four people admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after violence at the JNU were discharged on Monday, officials at the institute said.

"34 people were admitted at the trauma centre after violence in JNU. Four of them had head injuries. They were discharged on Monday," they said.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a masked group of people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

