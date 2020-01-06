JNUTA writes to Prez, demands removal of VC

The Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers' Association has written to the President, who is the Visitor to the varsity, demanding the removal of the Vice Chancellor. Holding the Vice Chancellor responsible for the "orgy of violence" in JNU on Sunday, JNUTA said entry of goons into the campus without connivance of the adminstration was not possible.

"The JNUTA with full sense of responsibility accuses the JNU Administration headed by the Vice-Chancellor of being responsible for the orgy of violence in JNU," they said. "It is evident that without the connivance of the Administration, the entry into the campus of several of the goons who were not from the campus, and their subsequent exit without being caught, would not have been possible, they said.

