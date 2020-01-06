AMU students hold rally, demand JNU VC's resignation over campus violence

Aligarh Muslim University students on Monday demanded the resignation of Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar as hundreds took part in a rally here over violence by masked men at JNU’s campus in Delhi. In a statement, the AMU Students Coordination Committee (AMUSCC) demanded JNU VC's resignation, asking him to take "moral responsibility" for the violence in the varsity.

Terming as "shocking" the reports that even medical teams heading to assist the injured were prevented by the mob from entering the JNU campus, the AMUSCC, in a statement said only a time-bound judicial inquiry would uncover the full truth. The AMUSCC has been spearheading an agitation against the amended citizenship law.

The alleged involvement of goons linked to the ABVP would be confirmed by a judicial probe, it said, while strongly condemning the manhandling of Swaraj Party President Yogendra Yadav by miscreants allegedly under the police patronage. The AMU's students also held a Tiranga March inside the AMU campus later in the day in solidarity with the JNU students and all other student bodies currently holding peaceful protests against the CAA.

Raising slogans "JNU tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain" (JNU! You fight, we are with you), the protesters handed over a memorandum, addressed to President of India, to the district authorities here. The memorandum by the protesting students, among other things, also demanded "immediate punishment to those responsible for attack on JNU students and teachers".

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU also held a protest at the Trauma Centre of the hospital against Sunday's violence at JNU. In a statement, the RDA president, Dr Mohammad Hamzas, alleged that Delhi Police served as facilitators for the mob.

The AMU Staff Association secretary, Prof Najmul Islam said the president, prime minister and the chief justice of India have to directly step in before the situation worsens. In their memorandum addressed to president of India, the AMU students, among other things, also sought action against policemen allegedly responsible for killing peaceful protestors in some parts of the country during the recent anti-CAA protests.

The students also demanded release of all detained, anti-CAA protesters. the memorandum also condemned the recent attack at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab, saying, "We strongly oppose any attempt to enforce majoritiarianism" in any country.

It also urged the president to ensure that no attempt is made by the government to crush the citizens' Fundamental Right right to hold peaceful protest against any issue, including the CAA. The students also urged the president, who is also the visitor of the central varsity, to immediately take steps for reopening it.

The AMU students' march and rally on Monday in protest against the attack on JNU students and teachers by masked miscreants on Sunday evening was the second one in as many days. They had held a demonstration on late Sunday evening as well soon after the news of attack on JNU students and teachers reached here.

In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) too had condemned the violence. PTI CORR ABN SAB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.