36 people treated at AIIMS trauma centre after violence at JNU; all discharged

Thirty-six people admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here after violence at the JNU were discharged on Monday morning, officials at the hospital said. Four out of the 36 people, which included faculty and students of JNU, had minor head injuries, while others had suffered soft tissue injuries, abrasions, fracture and lacerations among others.

They were brought to the Trauma Centre between 5 pm on Sunday to 2 am on Monday. "As many as 36 people including Yogendra Yadav, students and faculty members of JNU were admitted and treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre after violence in JNU on Sunday. Four of them, which includes JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh and a faculty had head injuries. Another person had a fracture in fingers.

"All those who came were attended to by the doctors, underwent investigations and were given treatment. 13 were discharged yesterday itself and the remaining were discharged by early on Monday morning," a senior doctor said. Two more victims reported at 12 noon with soft tissue injuries. They were attended to and discharged by 2:30 pm, the doctor added.

Three victims of JNU violence were also learnt to have gone to Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday night, sources at the Centre-run hospital said. Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

The JNUSU had alleged that Ghosh was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP. Ghosh on Monday alleged that it was an organised attack and some "RSS affiliated professors" were promoting violence.

"I was surrounded by 30 persons who hit me with iron rods continuously. We were punched. They were about to lynch us and were abusing us," Ghosh, who received head injuries, said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday discussed the situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University with Delhi lieutenant governor. The HRD Ministry met officials from the JNU administration and took stock of the situation on the campus following Sunday's violence, as anger over the violence the night before found resonance in universities across the country.

Delhi Police have registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. The case was transferred to its Crime Branch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

