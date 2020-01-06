HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.30 PM

Left Menu
Development News Edition

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL97 JK-STONEPELTING 1,999 stone-pelting incidents in 2019 in J-K, 1,193 post abrogation of Article 370

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spike in stone-pelting incidents in 2019 as compared to 2018 recording 1,999 such cases, of which 1,193 took place after the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories on August 5, according to official data.

DEL179 UP-CITIZENSHIP-NOTICE-POLICE 3 cops shunted out for serving notice on dead man over anti-CAA protests in Firozabad

Firozabad (UP): Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were on Monday shunted out for sending a notice in the name of a dead person over the December 20 anti-CAA protests here, an official said.

NRG3 UKD-CITIZENSHIP-NISHANK Won't let universities become 'addas' of politics: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Dehradun: Universities are centres of learning and will not be allowed to become "addas" of politics, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said.

DES7 UP-JNU-AKHILESH-MAYAWATI Akhilesh, Mayawati condemn violence inside JNU campus

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati condemned the violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University in which students and teachers were attacked by masked persons.

DEL150 UP-SMRITI-LD CONG Post of Cong president family matter: Smriti Irani

Amethi (UP): Training her guns on the Gandhi family, Union minister Smriti Irani here on Monday said the post of the Congress president is "a family matter".

LGD27 UP-COURT GUN Gun smuggled in courtroom by murder accused goes off injuring him

Mainpuri (UP): In a shocking instance of security lapse, an accused in a triple murder case smuggled a country-made gun into a court here on Monday and the weapon went off, injuring him in the leg.

DES35 UP-CITIZENSHIP LD BSP CAA issue: BSP team meets UP guv, seeks release of jailed protesters

Lucknow: A Bahujan Samaj Party delegation on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and sought her intervention for the release of "innocent" people jailed in connection with protests against the amended citizenship law and immediate withdrawal of cases against them.

DES34 UP-LD AMU AMU students hold rally, demand JNU VC's resignation over campus violence

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University students on Monday demanded the resignation of Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar as hundreds took part in a rally here over violence by masked men at JNU’s campus in Delhi.

DES49 PB-AMARINDER-AKALIS Pb CM flays Akalis over 'politicisation' of attacks on Sikhs in Pakistan

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday lambasted the Akalis for their alleged "shameless politicisation" of the recent attacks on Sikhs and their religious institutions in Pakistan.

DES21 CH-JNU-PROTEST-LD PU JNU violence: Panjab University students disrupt Haryana speaker's address

Chandigarh: A day after violence by some armed men at New Delhi's JNU, some students here at Panjab University disrupted the address of Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who alleged that it was "a predetermined act" by those trying to "break the country".

DES3 PB-JNU-AMARINDER Punjab CM describes violence inside JNU as 'barbaric'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi as “barbaric and atrocious” and sought strict action from the Delhi police against those who were involved in the incident.

DES18 RJ-JNU Gehlot, Pilot condemn violence in JNU

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have condemned the violence in JNU, saying fascists are afraid of the voices of brave students.

DES44 RJ-POLICE-LD CASES Crimes against women in 2019 up nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Crimes against women increased nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan in 2019 with a total of 41,155 cases being registered, which is 13,561 more than the previous year. IN THE PIPELINE

Kanpur (UP): The verdict in Behmai massacre case, in which Phoolan Devi gunned down 20 Thakurs in 1981, on January 18.

