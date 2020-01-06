Students, teachers of St Stephen's condemn violence in universities
The students and teachers of St Stephen's College here expressed concern on Monday over the recent incidents of violence in JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.
They gathered at the college to plan a "long-term" resistance to the amended citizenship law.
The gathering condemned the incidents of violence reported from various universities in the country and called for a students' movement against the current BJP-led government.
