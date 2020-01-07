JNU Protest: Administration plans to distribute Identity Cards, secretly

In yet another measure to checkmate the protesting students in JNU, the university administration has provided facility of online registration. The registration in the new semester was the only process left in the university where a student was required to present individually, after the examination was conducted throughout WhatsApp.

According to the alternative system of registration, the students who have deposited the fee will receive an email form for registration. They will be required to fill up the form, scan the completed form and email it back on the same email. After confirmation, they will be provided the place of and time to collect the identity card from a designated place. "After necessary verification of the folio by school/ center and signing by supervisor, chairperson, dean/ the student will receive an email, for the renewal of the ID card. The venue for the collection of the ID card will be informed in the same email. The registration process will be complete only when the student in person comes to collect the identity card," said a circular of the university. It's for the first time in the history of JNU, the university is going to distribute the identity cards in such a secret manner.

It is pertinent to mention that due to the ongoing students' protest against hostel fee hike, the administration emailed question papers to the students and asked them to send photos of answer sheet on WhatsApp to the evaluators. The answer sheets were evaluated online and results were declared the website as large number of students protesting. In the next step, the hostel fee submission was also made online but students were required to present individually for registration in the new semester.

The JNUSU is protesting against hostel fee hike since October 28 last year. In this period, the students were baton charged several times and movement became violent.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.