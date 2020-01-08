West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of a "selective approach" in condemning the assault on JNU students and said the silence of authorities over what happened at Jadavpur University is "painfully worrisome". The ruling Trinamool Congress was quick to return fire, asking him not to behave like a "political leader".

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state over a range of issues, said there is need for soul searching. His comments followed Banerjee's condemnation of the attack on JNU students and teachers as a "fascist surgical strike" by the BJP.

"Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated. Silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome," Dhankhar said in a tweet this morning. Recounting the incident at Jadavpur University in December where his entry was blocked by protestors during the annual convocation, Dhankhar said his position as the varsity's chancellor "was compromised by omission and inaction of state and university authorities".

"Why this selective approach to violence and disruption on JU campus ! Fire at home ought to be first priority. Am sure there will be soul searching," he said. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee criticised Dhankhar for equating the situation in the JNU with the Jadavpur University.

"He did not utter a single word after the JNU incident but posted a tweet on Tuesday where he equated the JNU with Jadavpur University where nothing of that sort happened," said Chatterjee, the state higher education minister. Dhankhar must keep in mind he is the governor and not a political leader, he said..

