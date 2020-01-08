Hyderabad varsity students stage protest against CAA

A group of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act here. They raised sloganss like "withdraw CAA, withdraw NRC and withdraw NPA" and "Students unity long live." The protesting students under the banner of Hyderabad Central University Students Union as part of the All India Students Strike, boycotted classes and took out a rally from the campus.

They assembled outside the UoH's main gate and held a demonstration. The protesting students alsoheld placards that read "reject CAA-NPR and All India NRC, "reject saffronisation," and "save campus democracy." PTI VVK BN BN.

