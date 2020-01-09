Removal of JNU VC not a solution, says HRD secy
The HRD Ministry on Thursday said the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was not a solution.
HRD Secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to Kumar again on Friday over the students' claims of revised fee not being implemented.
"The removal of the vice chancellor is not a solution," he said, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' Union after meeting Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
