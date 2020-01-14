Left Menu
Development News Edition

More girls in 4-8 years age group enrolled in govt schools, boys go to pvt schools: ASER report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:22 IST
More girls in 4-8 years age group enrolled in govt schools, boys go to pvt schools: ASER report

Over ninety percent children in the age group of 4-8 are enrolled in some type of educational institution while the number of girls getting enrolled in government schools is higher than boys, according to the 14th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) launched on Tuesday. The ASER for 2019 is based on a survey conducted in 26 districts across 24 states in India, covering over 36,000 children in the age group of 4-8 years.

"More than 90 pc of children in the 4-8 age group are enrolled in some type of educational institution. This proportion increases with age, from 91.3 pc of all 4-year-olds to 99.5 pc of all 8-year-olds in sampled districts," the report said. However, children of the same age vary enormously in terms of where they are enrolled.

"For example, at age 5, 70 per cent children are in anganwadis or pre-primary classes, but 21.6 per cent are already enrolled in class 1. At age 6, 32.8 pc children are in anganwadis or pre-primary classes, while 46.4 pc are in class 1, and 18.7 pc are in class 2 or higher," it said. "Gender gaps are visible even among young children with more girls than boys enrolled in government institutions and more boys than girls enrolled in private institutions," the report added.

According to the report, among 4-5 year old children, 56.8 per cent girls and 50.4 per cent boys are enrolled in government schools or pre-schools while 43.2 per cent girls and 49.6 per cent boys are enrolled in private pre-schools or schools. "The gap in enrolment between boys and girls is larger among 6-8 year olds, with 61.1 per cent of all girls versus 52.1 per cent of all boys in this age group," it said.

The survey found that older students do better in terms of performance on cognitive, early language, early numeracy and social and emotional learning. 50 per cent of the children whose mothers have done eight years or less schooling ended up in anganwadis or government school, whereas those mothers who has studied beyond elementary stages are more likely to enrol their wards in private schools. "At age 5, what we offer to and expect from children varies enormously across the country depending on state norms for entry to school. As a result, what a 5-year-old is doing depends largely on where she lives. For example, in Thrissur, Kerala, 89.9 per cent of 5-year-olds are in a pre-primary grade and almost all the rest are in class 1. "But in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, just 65.8 pc are in pre-school, 9.8 pc are in class 1, and 16 per cent are in class 2. On the other hand, in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, 47.7 pc are in pre-school, 40.5 pc are in class 1, and 4.1 pc are in class 2," the report said.

Noting that anganwadis cater to large proportions of children well before they can enter pre-primary grades, the report recommended that the "already significant scale of this network can be leveraged to reach those children who remain unreached. At the same time, the ability of these centres to implement appropriate school readiness activities for 3 and 4-year-olds needs to be strengthened".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Former India players give thumbs down to Kohli's number four move

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday gave a thumbs down to Virat Kohlis decision to bat at number four in the first ODI against Australia here. Kohli, whose usual batting position is number thr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock rally stalls ahead of U.S.-China trade deal, oil gains

Equity markets traded little changed globally on Tuesday as investors awaited the signing of the China-U.S. trade deal, while oil prices rose on hopes the agreement will help revive the worlds sluggish economy. Gold prices slid as the plann...

U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering the strik...

Govt to unveil soon industrial policy to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG

The government will soon unveil a robust industrial and investment policy to fulfil developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu told a delegation of civil society members on Tuesday. Murmu also assure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020