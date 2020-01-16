MoS for HRD tells students not to take pressure of exam and enjoy childhood

Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD), Communications and Electronics and Information Technology concluded his five-day tour of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, and Odisha with a visit to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Cuttack, Odisha. He interacted with students and teachers of the school on different aspects of students' life in the school, and also had lunch with them. The Minister told the students not to take the pressure of any exam and enjoy their childhood, with curiosity towards their surroundings. He also told the students to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha on 20th Jan 2020 at 1100 am, wherein the Prime Minister will have interaction with school students from across the country on the issues related to the examination.

During this interaction, the Minister also spoke about India's diverse culture and importance of 'Unity in Diversity' and highlighted the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign among the students. Odisha is paired with Maharashtra under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign. He exhorted the students to become active agents in the protection of the environment, and to avoid using 'Single-use Plastic'.

During this tour, the Minister also visited Kendriya Vidyalaya at Guwahati and Agartala and interacted with the students and teachers. He also visited India's Monsoon monitoring ST RADAR of SAMEER at Guwahati and subsequently IIT Guwahati and reviewed its functioning.

He also chaired a conference of all NITs in North East at Agartala, Tripura and interacted with Directors of all NITs in North East on technology start-ups and entrepreneurship, for better future prospects for youth of North-East India. The conference was also attended by senior officials of Ministry of Electronics and IT, and its organizations Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NEILIT)

During this tour, he also reviewed the progress of improvement in mobile coverage in remote areas of North-East India, the status of broadband connectivity in villages, and the functioning of Postal Banks and other activities of the Department of Posts in the North East. Subsequently, he also visited C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) at Kolkata and reviewed the products developed by it for improving the lives of the common man. In Bhubaneswar, he visited NIC Data Centre and reviewed its functioning.

(With Inputs from PIB)

