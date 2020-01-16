Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS for HRD tells students not to take pressure of exam and enjoy childhood

During this interaction, the Minister also spoke about India's diverse culture and importance of ‘Unity in Diversity’ and highlighted the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign among the students.

MoS for HRD tells students not to take pressure of exam and enjoy childhood
During this tour, the Minister also visited Kendriya Vidyalaya at Guwahati and Agartala and interacted with the students and teachers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SanjayDhotreMP)

Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD), Communications and Electronics and Information Technology concluded his five-day tour of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, and Odisha with a visit to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Cuttack, Odisha. He interacted with students and teachers of the school on different aspects of students' life in the school, and also had lunch with them. The Minister told the students not to take the pressure of any exam and enjoy their childhood, with curiosity towards their surroundings. He also told the students to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha on 20th Jan 2020 at 1100 am, wherein the Prime Minister will have interaction with school students from across the country on the issues related to the examination.

During this interaction, the Minister also spoke about India's diverse culture and importance of 'Unity in Diversity' and highlighted the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign among the students. Odisha is paired with Maharashtra under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign. He exhorted the students to become active agents in the protection of the environment, and to avoid using 'Single-use Plastic'.

During this tour, the Minister also visited Kendriya Vidyalaya at Guwahati and Agartala and interacted with the students and teachers. He also visited India's Monsoon monitoring ST RADAR of SAMEER at Guwahati and subsequently IIT Guwahati and reviewed its functioning.

He also chaired a conference of all NITs in North East at Agartala, Tripura and interacted with Directors of all NITs in North East on technology start-ups and entrepreneurship, for better future prospects for youth of North-East India. The conference was also attended by senior officials of Ministry of Electronics and IT, and its organizations Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NEILIT)

During this tour, he also reviewed the progress of improvement in mobile coverage in remote areas of North-East India, the status of broadband connectivity in villages, and the functioning of Postal Banks and other activities of the Department of Posts in the North East. Subsequently, he also visited C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) at Kolkata and reviewed the products developed by it for improving the lives of the common man. In Bhubaneswar, he visited NIC Data Centre and reviewed its functioning.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

India will comeback strong in the series: Shreyas Iyer

Ahead of the do-or-die match against Australia, India batsman Shreyas Iyer asserted that the team will come back strong in the series after losing the first ODI. We have not lost the series and we can still come back strong and thats what w...

UK and EU signed up to end-of-year trade deal deadline - UK PM's spokesman

Britain and the European union have both signed up to a deadline of the end of this year to conclude trade talks, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan issued a warning....

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

The internet was taken by storm when the 8-million plus strong army of fans asked Is Alex Gonzaga engaged the moment she uploaded pictures of her birthday celebration on her official Instagram account.Gonzaga, a well-known actress, singer, ...

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Sisodia, 12 others file nominations on Thursday

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker, and eleven other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said. With this the total number of nom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020