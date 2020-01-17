US invites South Africans to apply for Fulbright scholarship

Left Menu
The US Embassy said the applications for the 2021-2022 Fulbright Foreign Student Program are now open.

Students with disabilities and from underserved areas are encouraged to apply. Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States Government has invited South Africans interested in pursuing a Master's or Doctoral degree to apply for a Fulbright scholarship to study at any accredited tertiary institution in the US.

The Fulbright Program is the US Government's flagship international educational exchange. It was established in 1946 to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries.

It currently operates in South Africa and more than 150 other countries worldwide.

"The scholarships cover the full cost of tuition and living expenses in the United States for up to two years. Highly motivated South Africans wishing to pursue a Master's degree must have completed a four-year B-Tech degree or a three-year Bachelor's degree with an Honours degree. Prospective Doctoral students must have successfully obtained a Master's degree," the US Embassy said on Thursday.

According to the US Embassy, in 2019, 23 South African students and scholars received fully-funded Fulbright scholarships to complete postgraduate studies at American academic institutions and to conduct research in the United States.

"These talented South Africans are currently pursuing studies in fields ranging from molecular biology and viticulture to mechanical engineering and philosophy, at institutions including Ohio State University, the University of Missouri, the Rochester Institute of Technology, the University of California, and the University of Pennsylvania."

Students with disabilities and from underserved areas are encouraged to apply.

South Africans interested in applying for the Fulbright Program can visit za.usembassy.gov/Fulbright.

The closing date for submission of applications for scholarship is 31 March 2020 and applicants are encouraged to start the application process as soon as possible.

The closing date for submission of applications for scholarship is 31 March 2020 and applicants are encouraged to start the application process as soon as possible.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

