SRFTI conducting Joint Entrance Test 2020 examination from 15 Jan

Candidates desirous of seeking admission to Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune both leading educational institutions in the art and craft of film making and television production, need to go through a multistage selection process from this year.

The First Stage in this selection process is an All India Level written examination called the Joint Entrance Test (JET 2020). JET 2020 is a pre-requisite for admission to any of the programs of SRFTI and FTII JET 2020 is a written test of three hours' duration consisting of objective type and subjective questions and will be conducted in 26 centers across the country. Based on the JET 2020 score of the candidates, SRFTI and FTII will send call letters to the candidates for the Second Stage of the selection process which will be an orientation followed by the third stage of personal interview and thereafter, on successful accomplishment of all the requisites, students will get admission in full-time regular programs for the academic year 2020.

This year, SRFTI is conducting the JET 2020 examination, which will be on Saturday, 15th February (afternoon) and Sunday, 16th February 2020 in two sessions (forenoon/afternoon). In this regard, various Admission Seminars are also being held across the country to disseminate the information about the ensuing Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2020. A desirous candidate can attend the seminar at the suitable date and venue.

(With Inputs from PIB)

