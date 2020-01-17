Left Menu
Teacher asks girl students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept

  Thrissur
  Updated: 17-01-2020 19:04 IST
  Created: 17-01-2020 19:01 IST
Representative Image

A teacher asks girl students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept CAA; suspended Thrissur, Jan 17 (PTI): A teacher of a government girls school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act

According to officials, the action was taken against the Hindi teacher Kaleshan on Thursday, after the Education department deputy director here inquired into the incident

This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.

