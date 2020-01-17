Teacher asks girl students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept
A teacher asks girl students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept CAA; suspended Thrissur, Jan 17 (PTI): A teacher of a government girls school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act
According to officials, the action was taken against the Hindi teacher Kaleshan on Thursday, after the Education department deputy director here inquired into the incident
This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.
