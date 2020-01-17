Umar Khalid condemns CAA, NRC, NPR

Former JNU student leader UmarKhalid on Friday condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRCand NPR and said he would not submit documents for the same

Speaking at a protest rally in Pimpri Chinchwad,Khalid said if citizenship came down to just documents, then amajority of the country's population would find itself leftout

"We will not show any document of under NPR. Becausewith India, we do not have a relation on the basis of adocument, but a relation that is of the heart," he said.

