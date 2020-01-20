Students clash in Bengal's Dinhata, one injured

Two groups of students clashed near Dinhata College in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Monday, leaving one of them injured, police said. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) alleged that "rowdies patronised by the BJP" attacked its activists near the college gate, leaving one student injured while RSS- affiliate ABVP dismissed the charges and termed the incident as "factional feud" of the TMCP's college unit.

The injured student has been admitted to a hospital, an officer of Dinhata police station said. A college spokesperson said there was a report of "disturbances and scuffle between two groups of students outside the college campus" during the day but the authorities do not have further information.

"As there is no support for ABVP in colleges across West Bengal, the BJP is desperate and trying to create terror and panic to help ABVP spread its base. We will not let that happen," TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya told PTI. Dismissing the allegations, ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar said, "Everyone saw that both the factions of the students were holding TMCP flags during the clash." He alleged that the clash was a fallout of TMCP's bid to control the students' union fund in the college.

"Similar incidents are taking place in higher educational institutions across the state wherever TMCP is in power. They will be rejected by students," he said..

