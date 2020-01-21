Left Menu
Afghan student stabbed near Goa University; one held

An Afghan student studying at the Goa University was stabbed by some men near here, police said on Tuesday, prompting the opposition Congress to allege that youths are getting provoked due to the "poison" of "state-sponsored" actions. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Monday afternoon in the Dona Paula area near the university campus, a police official said.

The motive behind the attack is under investigation. The victim, Mathihulla Aria (24), who was pursuing the M.Com course at the university's Goa Business School, was injured in the attack and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Dona Paula, the official said.

Panaji Police have arrested Satish Nilkanthe, a resident of neighboring Maharashtra, for allegedly stabbing Aria, the official said. A police complaint was lodged by Rahul Tripathi, director of foreign students at the Goa University, he said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said. The search was on for three other accused who were at large, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa chief Ahraz Mulla wrote a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik after the incident and expressed fear of a "JNU-like situation" in the Goa University. "This is to bring to your notice the recent attack on an Afghani student in Goa. The law and order in the state have gone for a ride and students of Goa are fearing a JNU-like situation here very soon with such attacks (coming to notice) on a regular basis," Mulla said.

The NSUI, which is the students' wing of the Congress, said the attack on the Afghani student in Goa also raises questions about the security of students who come from other countries to study here. The incident will send a "very wrong message" to the entire world about the law and order of the country, Mulla said.

He demanded strong action against those who were spoiling the harmony of Goa University and police protection in all colleges of the state to prevent a "JNU or Jamia-like" situation. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar demanded a thorough probe into the incident, which he said has "tarnished the image of Goa".

"The poison spread by state-sponsored actions is provoking the youth to resort to such acts," he added. "Day in and day out, hatred is being spread, because of which such attacks happen. The police should properly investigate the case," Chodankar said.

Such attacks have never taken place in Goa in the past, he said, adding that it is destroying the Goa's "uniqueness" as a peaceful state. Taking to Twitter, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte said, "I strongly condemn the attack on Afghani students studying in #GoaUniversity. Quick police action against the offenders is a must. This fanaticism is offensive of the very ethos of Goenkarponn! (Goanness)." "Law and order in the State have gone for a ride, sending a wrong message to the national and international community," he said in yet another tweet.

Goa Youth Forward chief Raj Malik tweeted: "The youth wing of the Goa Forward Party said, "Assault on Foreign student studying at Goa University not only brings a bad name to University but also to entire #Goem (Goa). We demand that Goa Police should intensify night patrolling where ever there are hostels. Goa University and Goa Engineering College are at high risk always". On January 5, some masked persons armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital had witnessed violence last month following a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

