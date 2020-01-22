Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guest lecturers strike work at Allahabad University over pending salaries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:50 IST
Guest lecturers strike work at Allahabad University over pending salaries

Allahabad University officials on Wednesday said salaries of guest faculty which have been pending for up to five months will be cleared in a week. Scores of guest lectures of the varsity and its allied colleges from faculties of arts, science and commerce had gone on a one-day strike on Tuesday to protest the delay in payment of salaries.

Around 300 guest lectures, 200 of them at the main campus and others in affiliated colleges, have claimed they have "not been paid a single penny" since their appointment in August and September last year. "It has become a matter of survival for many of us now who live here on rented accommodation and have to pay monthly rent. Some are married and some have medical issues to take care of and we have not been paid," Rama Sharan Mishra, a guest lecturer at CMP college, told PTI.

The aggrieved teachers on Tuesday met senior officials of the Allahabad University and handed over a memorandum to them, seeking payment of their salaries. "The guest lecturers have been assured that their salary for two or three months would be cleared in a week by whatever internal arrangement we have to do," Finance Officer, Allahabad University, Sunil Kant Mishra told PTI.

"Earlier such payments were made through the 'salary head' but last year the UGC asked us to make these payments under the 'recurring head' but it couldn't be done due to budget constrains. The university has written multiple letters to the UGC but their response is awaited," Mishra added. He also said the salaries of some teachers were paid on Wednesday after the protest.

A guest lecturer is paid Rs 1,500 per lecture and a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month along with other dues like examination duty fees, if applicable, according to official sources. A centrally-funded institution, the Allahabad University is the fourth-oldest university of the country with thousands of students enrolled in courses related to arts, science, commerce and law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean central bank hopeful of no recession, will prevent peso panic - deputy governor

Chiles central bank will intervene forcefully if violent protests threaten its peso currency again, though it hopes the relative calm in recent weeks will be enough to keep the country out of recession, its deputy governor Joaquin Vial said...

Macron loses cool with Israeli security in 'Chirac moment'

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jerusalems Old City on Wednesday, he also trod in the footsteps of one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, by engaging in a heated argument with Israeli security. The altercation broke out when...

UPDATE 4-Prosecutor paints former Hollywood mogul Weinstein as 'a rapist'

New York prosecutors began making their rape case against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, describing the former movie producer as a Hollywood power broker who was no match for his female accusers. The man seated right there was not just a ti...

U.S. Sen. Schumer says Bidens have "nothing to do" with Trump impeachment charges

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday did not slam the door shut on the possibility of Joe Biden or his son Hunter testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he said there was no need to hear from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020