Dhankhar leaves CU convocation venue following students' stir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:12 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Tuesday prevented by students from attending the Calcutta University's annual convocation ceremony at Nazrul Mancha here, following which he left the premises. The agitators blocked the governor's way, waved black flags at him and raised 'go back' slogans.

Some of them were seen holding 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' posters outside the venue. Dhankhar left the premises around 1.30 pm, without attending the event.

Last month, the governor had faced similar protests at Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend the convocation ceremony..

