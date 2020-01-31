Primary report on SARTHI allegations received: Maha minister

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said the state government has received a primary report into alleged irregularities committed in Pune- based SARTHI. He also assured that the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) will not be disbanded.

Registered under the Companies Act, 2013, SARTHI is a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Kunbi communities and the families dependent on agriculture. As per media reports, SARTHI published advertisements to fill some 6000 positions by violating norms and also hired staffers of a firm not listed by the government.

"The primary report into SARTHI's irregularities has been received. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," an official statement quoted Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Wadettiwar as saying. He said the state government will soon appoint an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official for SARTHI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.