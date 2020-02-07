Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD minister meets PISA coordinator, discusses preparations of India for OECD

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:14 IST
HRD minister meets PISA coordinator, discusses preparations of India for OECD

With India set to participate in the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment after a gap of over a decade, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' met Division Head and PISA coordinator Andreas Schleicher here on Friday to discuss the preparations. "It was the first ever meeting of the minister with the PISA coordinator to discuss the preparations of India for PISA 2021. An officer from World Bank and senior officials of the ministry were also present during the meeting.

"Schleicher reviewed the preparations of India towards PISA 2021. He also expressed his satisfaction on various initiatives being taken by the ministry and the CBSE in introducing reforms in examination system and march towards competency-based learning," an official statement by the Ministry of Human Resource Development said. Schleicher offered the HRD minister to send a team to Paris to understand the whole examination process of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and ensured support of the Organisation for the Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to help the team.

"This examination is an important platform to bring global recognition to Indian talent. There is no dearth of competence, discipline and talent among our students, but the need is that they get the right direction and guidance," Pokhriyal was quoted as saying in the statement. Carried out every three years by the OECD for its members and partner nations, PISA is meant to assess key knowledge and skills of students in the age group of 15 years in mathematics, science and reading.

India has participated in PISA test only once, in 2009. After an abysmal performance, India stayed away from the test in 2012 and 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...

UPDATE 1-Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trumps overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption emoluments clauses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for ...

U.S. 'Section 232' auto decision on hold for possible U.S.-EU trade deal -Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a U.S. decision to impose Section 232 national security tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union is on pause amid attempts to reach a U.S.-EU trade deal.I ...

White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020