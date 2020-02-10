Left Menu
Development News Edition

SFI invites Aishe Ghosh to JU on Feb 14, varsity says no

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:46 IST
SFI invites Aishe Ghosh to JU on Feb 14, varsity says no

The Students' Federation of India on Monday said it has invited Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh to take part in an anti-CAA rally here on February 14 and she has accepted it. The invitation was sent to her by the SFI's Jadavpur University unit, JU Arts Faculty Students' Union leader Imraj Hasan told PTI.

Ghosh will also campaign for SFI candidates for students' union polls in the JU to be held on February 19, said Hasan. The university authorities said they were not yet officially intimated about the JNUSU programme.

"Attack on anti-CAA protesters are increasing all over the county. University campuses were also not spared. We had been planning to bring someone like Aishe Ghosh who had become synonymous with anti-fascism protests to inspire students," said Hasan, also an SFI leader. Ghosh had suffered head injuries during the violence at the JNU on the night of January 5 as a group of masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers, besides damaging property on the campus.

"What better occasion to invite Aishe Ghosh than the students union poll campaign where right-wing forces like the ABVP are trying to infiltrate," Hasan said. RSS-affiliated ABVP has for the first time fielded candidates for February 19 students' union polls in the JU, known to be a hotbed of Left-wing politics.

Besides the ABVP and the SFI which is the students' wing of the CPI(M), the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and others are in the fray for the students' union polls to be held after a gap of three years. SFI leader Ushashi Paul said the organisation is yet to inform the JU authorities about Ghosh's programme.

When asked, JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu said, "We have not been formally approached by anyone regarding any programme of Aishe Ghosh. We will decide after considering all angles after we get a formal intimation considering all circumstances." After Union minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed by students on September 19 last year when he came to the JU to attend an ABVP programme, the authorities had said rules for holding a programme in the university would be stricter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. ...

National Deworming Day conducted to benefit children, adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW conducted the tenth round of National Deworming Day NDD, today. This will be followed by the mop-up day on February 17, 2020. As part of this campaign, children and adolescents aged 1-19 years...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020