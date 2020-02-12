Left Menu
Singing national anthem mandatory in Maharashtra colleges from Feb 19

  PTI
  Pune
  Updated: 12-02-2020 21:42 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 21:39 IST
Singing the national anthem will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, cabinet minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with the national anthem from February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said the technical and higher education minister.

Addressing a press conference here, Samant said, "We had taken a decision about the national anthem a few days ago. As per the decision, proceedings in colleges in the state should start with the national anthem." "The decision to make the national anthem mandatory in colleges was taken unanimously and accordingly, a notification to this effect will be issued," the minister said.

He said considering even 50 percent attendance in colleges, at least 15 lakh students will sing the national anthem before the start of their classes. Also, the national anthem will be played at various programs organized at college and university levels, said Samant, who was in Pune to attend review meetings related to the ministry.

Last month, the Shiv Sena-led government had made it compulsory for school students to read out the preamble of the Constitution during morning assemblies from January 26. Samant also said that the state government is planning to devise a mechanism at the college-level to tackle the issue of the security and eve-teasing of girl students.

"A committee comprising various stake-holders such as public representatives, police, NGOs, college and varsity officials will be set up to create such a mechanism to review and address the security issues of female students on the campus and make the campus ragging free," he said. The committee will be headed by Samant while Shiv Sena MLC Nilam Gorhe will also be a part of its formation.

Samant also said that a separate panel will study the issue of 50 percent engineering seats remaining vacant in the state.

