Bengal guv issues show cause notice to CBPBU VC for not inviting him to convocation

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:39 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:39 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Vice Chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University (CBPBU) Debkumar Mukhopadhyay for not inviting him to the convocation of the educational institute. The governor, who is also chancellor of the university, has asked the VC to reply within a fortnight.

The Raj Bhavan, in a note, said, "Dhankhar has invoked the process for consideration of removal of CBPBU VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay." In a notice mailed to the VC, the governor said, "Under Section 9 of the CBPBU Act, you have been called upon to respond within 14 days. It has been indicated that you may also avail oral hearing."

A copy of the mail was also sent to the principal secretary, Higher Education Department. Repeated calls to Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee over the issue went unanswered.

On Wednesday, Dhankhar had expressed dismay over not being invited to the third convocation of the university. Dhankhar had tweeted though he has the "right to preside" over Friday's convocation, he was not invited while many ministers were requested to attend the event.

"Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on Feb 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for (sic) the Convocation. Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading!" the governor had tweeted. The university's vice-chancellor later said an invitation was supposed to be mailed to the chancellor and he would enquire why it did not reach him.

